Azerbaijan turns to Israeli MoD for weaponry as tensions with Armenia rise

Azerbaijan has submitted a new shopping list of military equipment to Israel’s Ministry of Defense as tensions with Armenia rise once more.

The list from Baku included two Ofeq-type high-resolution spy satellites with less than one-metre resolution.

Tension intensified when Armenia was asked to surrender eight rural enclaves that have been under Yerevan’s authority since the 1990s. The latest disagreements happened in parallel with high-level talks on a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan initiated by Turkey and the US.

Tensions rose earlier this week when Armenia attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Tovuz district in northwest Azerbaijan. According to a report from the Turkish Anadolu news agency, Armenian soldiers attempted to use a quadcopter to carry out the flight close to the village of Esrik.

Israeli sources have said that tensions could increase further as Armenia recently placed an order for Indian-made Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS).

Israel, a major supplier of defence systems to Azerbaijan, has very close defence ties with Baku due to its southern border with Iran.

During the fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Israeli weapon systems such as the Lora long range ground-to-ground missile and Harop heavy loitering weapon system, both made by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), along with different types of loitering weapon system manufactured by Israeli company Uvision have all been have used on a wide scale by the Azeris. Baku has also been asking for loitering weapon systems featuring larger warheads.

Azerbaijan has operated the Barak-MX air defence system made by IAI. Barak-MX, a modular air defence system, was designed to address missile and aircraft threats. It can be operated both from marine platforms and on land, and belongs to the Barak missile family.

Earlier this year, Baku asked Israel for the SpyX loitering weapon system made by Israeli company BlueBird Aero Systems.

SpyX has a 50km operational range, one-and-a-half hours mission time, autonomous electro-optical guided attack, optimal effect-on-target and tight integration with BlueBird’s VTOL ISR UAV family.

Israeli sources told Shephard that the report about the Azeris deploying a version of the Israel “Sky Dew” was incorrect. This Israeli system is comprised of a high-flying aerostat carrying an Elta long range radar.

Baku recently asked Israel’s Ministry of Defense for a list of defence systems which Israeli sources said included additional loitering weapons systems with heavier warheads, anti-tank weapons, very advanced networked communication systems and EW systems.

The Israeli sources said that because the US was involved in efforts to end hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia, “the Israeli ministry of defence will be very cautious in granting export permits to some of the systems”.

“It’s not that the Americans ordered Israel not to sell specific systems but Israel feels that at this point in time not every request must be approved,” a senior source told Shephard.