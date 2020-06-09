AVT wins DoD Imaging Systems contract

Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) on 9 June was awarded a $16 million contract by the US DoD to deliver its ground-based imaging systems.

They include an undisclosed number of CM262 four-sensor configuration imaging systems and the CM202U optic unit. These can be applied to ISR, and C-UAS missions for use by combat forces.

Lee Dingman, president of AVT, said: ‘The CM262 amd CM202U imaging systems are providing advanced capabilities to our forces. We are proud that our technology is successfully supporting a wide range of operations.’

The CM262 includes a full HD optic, a next-generation video processor and stabilisation technology. It is man-portable and weighs approximately 26lb.

On the other hand, the CM202U is slightly smaller and weighs 12lb. It is also portabe and includes an optic which enables target detection, recognition and identification of UAS by using its HD electro-optical sensor and MWIR core.

