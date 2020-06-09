AVT wins DoD Imaging Systems contract
Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) on 9 June was awarded a $16 million contract by the US DoD to deliver its ground-based imaging systems.
They include an undisclosed number of CM262 four-sensor configuration imaging systems and the CM202U optic unit. These can be applied to ISR, and C-UAS missions for use by combat forces.
Lee Dingman, president of AVT, said: ‘The CM262 amd CM202U imaging systems are providing advanced capabilities to our forces. We are proud that our technology is successfully supporting a wide range of operations.’
The CM262 includes a full HD optic, a next-generation video processor and stabilisation technology. It is man-portable and weighs approximately 26lb.
On the other hand, the CM202U is slightly smaller and weighs 12lb. It is also portabe and includes an optic which enables target detection, recognition and identification of UAS by using its HD electro-optical sensor and MWIR core.
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
Norway orders improved NASAMS technology as more countries sign up
The country’s air defence batteries will be equipped with new command posts, wheeled communication nodes and radios. The system itself is in service with more than 14 countries with 13 systems in Ukraine.
-
Ukraine’s ground robot army still finding its feet
Ukraine’s quest to replace soldiers with robots is hitting technical snags. Shephard spoke with industry leaders about difficulties in the field and what solutions are in the pipeline.
-
DOK-ING presents CUAS MV-8 armed with Valhalla Mangart 25 turret
The partnership between Croatia’s DOK-ING and Slovenia’s Valhalla Turrets reflects an effort to combine ground robots and with improved capabilities and new roles and follows Rheinmetall presenting its Ox with Dispatch charging docks from Valinor.
-
British Army vehicle programme may be shifting gears again
The UK’s effort to replace thousands of vehicles across a dozen base vehicle types has had a troubled history and statements from the UK’s Defence Minster Luke Pollard indicate change may be on the way.
-
Scorpion light mortar completes tests with US Army and moves to next exercise
Having completed five days of trials with the US Army, the two Scorpion Light mortar systems will stay in Hawaii to take part in planned Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center training exercises in early November.
-
EOS improving Slinger CUAS role as industry pushes forward
EOS Defence Systems officially launched its Slinger anti-drone system in 2023. The system features a remote weapon station, visual sensors and a Northrop Grumman 30mm cannon with specially designed ammunition, combined with EOS’s stabilisation and pointing technology.