Australian air defence proposals emerge
Australia is seeking to further improve its mobile Short Range Air Defence capability.
Sources have told Shephard that this could develop into a request for proposals release in 2017.
The requirement is part of the Land 19 Phase 7B capability where it will provide close protection in the Air 6500 Integrated Air and Missile Defence programme.
The system is intended to counter current and projected air threats and support ground manoeuvre forces. The army employs 30 of the Saab RBS-70 systems fielded in two batteries of the 16th Air Land Regiment of the Royal Australian Artillery.
These have been continuously
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Greenlight for production of Taiwan’s improved Cloud Leopard
A total of 15 modifications and upgrades will be made to the original Cloud Leopard platform to enhance its combat performance based on feedback from military operators.
-
US Army completes truck airdrop test
The US Army’s Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) consists of 17 models including cargo, tractor, van, wrecker, tanker and dump truck variants. The FMTV can also be produced unarmoured, with no ITAR restrictions, for international militaries.
-
BAE Systems displays new AMPV and is awarded second production contract
In January 2024, BAE Systems delivered the first Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) fitted with External Mission Equipment Package (ExMEP) and displayed the system at AUSA Global Force Symposium on 26–28 March.