Australian air defence proposals emerge

Australia is seeking to further improve its mobile Short Range Air Defence capability.

Sources have told Shephard that this could develop into a request for proposals release in 2017.

The requirement is part of the Land 19 Phase 7B capability where it will provide close protection in the Air 6500 Integrated Air and Missile Defence programme.

The system is intended to counter current and projected air threats and support ground manoeuvre forces. The army employs 30 of the Saab RBS-70 systems fielded in two batteries of the 16th Air Land Regiment of the Royal Australian Artillery.

These have been continuously