Australia delays armoured vehicle replacement decision till 2023

The Australian government announced on 25 November that any decision on Project Land 400 Phase 3 – replacing the army’s antiquated M113AS4 APCs with new IFV platforms – would be deferred until after the country’s Defence Strategic Review is released.

Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy commented: ‘The review will make recommendations on priorities for investing in Australia’s defence capability and posture, to meet the nation’s security challenges over the next decade and beyond.’

He added that any ‘decision on a procurement worth between A$18 billion and A$27 billion [is] to be informed by the findings of the review’. This