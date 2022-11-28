Australia delays armoured vehicle replacement decision till 2023
The Australian government announced on 25 November that any decision on Project Land 400 Phase 3 – replacing the army’s antiquated M113AS4 APCs with new IFV platforms – would be deferred until after the country’s Defence Strategic Review is released.
Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy commented: ‘The review will make recommendations on priorities for investing in Australia’s defence capability and posture, to meet the nation’s security challenges over the next decade and beyond.’
He added that any ‘decision on a procurement worth between A$18 billion and A$27 billion [is] to be informed by the findings of the review’. This
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
New submachine guns for Indian Army are approved
The Indian Army is on the hunt for new 9mm submachine guns, and a domestic solution looks the most likely option.
-
New data link ties Patriot missile into Integrated Battle Command System
A combination of Northrop Grumman's IBCS and a Lockheed Martin data link contributed towards successful Patriot interception of cruise missile surrogate targets.
-
China displays a bewildering array of air defence systems at Zhuhai
There is no let-up in the continuous stream of advanced air defence systems rolling out from Chinese companies and state-owned factories.