Australia delays armoured vehicle replacement decision till 2023

28th November 2022 - 01:42 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Rheinmetall is offering the Australian Army its KF41 Lynx, and Hanwha Defense its AS21 Redback, for Land 400 Phase 3. (Photo: Australian Department of Defence)

The chances of Land 400 Phase 3 retaining its original look for 450 new IFVs grow more and more strained.

The Australian government announced on 25 November that any decision on Project Land 400 Phase 3 – replacing the army’s antiquated M113AS4 APCs with new IFV platforms – would be deferred until after the country’s Defence Strategic Review is released.

Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy commented: ‘The review will make recommendations on priorities for investing in Australia’s defence capability and posture, to meet the nation’s security challenges over the next decade and beyond.’

He added that any ‘decision on a procurement worth between A$18 billion and A$27 billion [is] to be informed by the findings of the review’. This

