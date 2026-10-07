AUSA 2026: Hanwha receives howitzer top-up order to meet US Army’s fast delivery demand

Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) has received an order from the US Army for an additional three prototype wheeled K9 mobile howitzers (K9 MH), bringing the total number ordered to nine. This follows the contract for six K9 MHs placed in August 2026 and is the first exercising of an option for a further 12 platforms included in that contract.

The 155mm K9 MHs were ordered under the US Army’s Mobile Tactical Cannon – Wheeled (MTC-W) programme and are seen as an urgent procurement to replace M777s, an effort which stretches back as far as the 1980s to provide a “shoot