AUSA 2026: Hanwha receives howitzer top-up order to meet US Army’s fast delivery demand
Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) has received an order from the US Army for an additional three prototype wheeled K9 mobile howitzers (K9 MH), bringing the total number ordered to nine. This follows the contract for six K9 MHs placed in August 2026 and is the first exercising of an option for a further 12 platforms included in that contract.
The 155mm K9 MHs were ordered under the US Army’s Mobile Tactical Cannon – Wheeled (MTC-W) programme and are seen as an urgent procurement to replace M777s, an effort which stretches back as far as the 1980s to provide a “shoot
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Land Warfare
-
AUSA 2026 preview: Uncrewed systems and platforms to defend against them set to feature
The Association of the US Army’s flagship conference and exhibition takes place in Washington, DC from 12 to 14 October. Shephard takes a look at what might be in store at the 2026 show, with uncrewed and counter-uncrewed systems and platforms under the spotlight.
-
“A survivable architecture”: why resilient communications are no longer a luxury
In Conversation… Military communications must adapt to a rapidly evolving battlespace, characterised by decentralised forces and an increasingly contested electromagnetic spectrum. To survive and thrive, it is vital to prioritise resilient systems and networks, Faisal Munir, President – Mission-Critical Communications at L3Harris Technologies, told Shephard’s Gerrard Cowan.
-
New uses for proven weapons: adapting the Chain Gun for CUAS
Northrop Grumman’s M230LF Chain Gun is finding a growing role in countering uncrewed aerial systems, with the 30mm weapon already deployed to Ukraine and adopted by US forces.
-
Companies downselected for British Army vehicle programme
It is believed that three companies did not make the downselect but a dark horse in Spain’s Iturri is believed to have got through.
-
Air defence offerings multiply in anticipation of emerging requirements
Air defence and counter-drone weapons continue to be developed, tested and demonstrated in anticipation of growing demand, with most solutions designed to be platform-agnostic and readily integrated onto suitable platforms.