  • AUSA 2023: US Army tests SAIC artificial intelligence solution to identify ground vehicles

12th October 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

Tenjin is a low-code/no-code analytic modelling and machine learning development environment. (Photo: SAIC)

Tenjin was deployed for four days in an operational scenario with different land platforms.

As part of its effort to find new C5ISR capacities, the US Army tested the SAIC Tenjin low-code/no-code analytic modelling and machine learning development environment during the Network Modernization Experiment (NetModX) 2023. The system was deployed to identify ground vehicles in various climate conditions.

Developed to expand the use of advanced analytics and enable non-technical personnel to work with artificial intelligence (AI), Tenjin was operated for four days in an operational scenario with different ground platforms including a Stryker APC, a HMMWV light tactical vehicle, an MRZR special operations platform and a civilian vehicle.

Speaking to Shephard,

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

