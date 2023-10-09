To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • AUSA 2023: US Army Sentinel A4 air defence radar enters low-rate production

AUSA 2023: US Army Sentinel A4 air defence radar enters low-rate production

9th October 2023 - 07:44 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

RSS

The Sentinel A4 air defence radar has been designed to detect rockets, artillery and mortars. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The development, announced at AUSA 2023, has attempted to improve the US Army's ability to track a variety of threats including fixed and rotary wings, UAVs and cruise missiles.

The US Army has approved the Sentinel A4 air and missile defence radar for low-rate production (LRIP) for a total of 19 LRIP radars, after it passed validation and verification tests. Lockheed Martin, the supplier of the system, has announced the milestone at the AUSA 2023 exhibition in Washington DC.

The Sentinel A4 program is a modification programme to the army’s Sentinel A3 radar and will aim to improve the service’s ability to track a variety of threats including fixed and rotary wings, UAVs and cruise missiles.

Built with an open architecture, the A4 is designed to detect rockets, artillery

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

