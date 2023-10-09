AUSA 2023: US Army Sentinel A4 air defence radar enters low-rate production
The US Army has approved the Sentinel A4 air and missile defence radar for low-rate production (LRIP) for a total of 19 LRIP radars, after it passed validation and verification tests. Lockheed Martin, the supplier of the system, has announced the milestone at the AUSA 2023 exhibition in Washington DC.
The Sentinel A4 program is a modification programme to the army’s Sentinel A3 radar and will aim to improve the service’s ability to track a variety of threats including fixed and rotary wings, UAVs and cruise missiles.
Built with an open architecture, the A4 is designed to detect rockets, artillery
