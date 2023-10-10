AUSA 2023: New EOS R800 RWS combines laser and kinetic capabilities to counter aerial threats

EOS Defense Systems USA has unveiled its latest RWS at the AUSA 2023 in Washington DC. Designed to be capable of blinding the optics in all classes of UAS and ATGMs, the variant of the R800 weapon combines a 1Kw laser system with kinetic capabilities.

The weapon, which has been on display on the show floor, has been equipped with a Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Mk44S Bushmaster 30mm automatic cannon and a coaxial M240B 7.62mm machine gun.

Speaking to Shephard, EOS Defense System USA CEO Brig. Gen. (Ret) Phil Coker claimed that the combination of heavy cannon and laser offered a ‘tremendous