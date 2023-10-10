To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • AUSA 2023: New EOS R800 RWS combines laser and kinetic capabilities to counter aerial threats

AUSA 2023: New EOS R800 RWS combines laser and kinetic capabilities to counter aerial threats

10th October 2023 - 09:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

RSS

The R800 on display at the AUSA is equipped with Mk44S, M240B and a 1Kw laser system. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira).

The weapon has been designed to be capable of blinding the optics in all classes of UAVs and ATGMs.

EOS Defense Systems USA has unveiled its latest RWS at the AUSA 2023 in Washington DC. Designed to be capable of blinding the optics in all classes of UAS and ATGMs, the variant of the R800 weapon combines a 1Kw laser system with kinetic capabilities.

The weapon, which has been on display on the show floor, has been equipped with a Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Mk44S Bushmaster 30mm automatic cannon and a coaxial M240B 7.62mm machine gun.

Speaking to Shephard, EOS Defense System USA CEO Brig. Gen. (Ret) Phil Coker claimed that the combination of heavy cannon and laser offered a ‘tremendous

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

