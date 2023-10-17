AUSA 2023: AM General underlines low-recoil technology benefits on towed artillery

AM General has lauded the development and production of standard low-recoil technology for 105mm and 155mm towed-artillery systems.

Speaking to Shephard at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC last week, the company claimed the technology had been tested and could offer up to a 60% reduction in recoil force when transferred to a platform.

The improvement has allowed for artillery weapons to be fitted with soft-recoil technology (SRT) and installed on 4x4 platforms (105mm) or 6x6 platforms (155mm).

When installed on a wheeled platform, the weapon has a reduced crew requirement and can carry out a fire mission, before being redeployed