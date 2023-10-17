To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • AUSA 2023: AM General underlines low-recoil technology benefits on towed artillery

AUSA 2023: AM General underlines low-recoil technology benefits on towed artillery

17th October 2023 - 11:37 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington DC

RSS

A Mandus SRT 105mm howitzer, fitted on a AM General M1152A1 High Mobility at AUSA 2023, no longer requires a muzzle brake. (Photo: Christopher F Foss)

AM General's latest developments in low-recoil technology, on show at AUSA 2023, could offer a 60% reduction in recoil force.

AM General has lauded the development and production of standard low-recoil technology for 105mm and 155mm towed-artillery systems.

Speaking to Shephard at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC last week, the company claimed the technology had been tested and could offer up to a 60% reduction in recoil force when transferred to a platform.

The improvement has allowed for artillery weapons to be fitted with soft-recoil technology (SRT) and installed on 4x4 platforms (105mm) or 6x6 platforms (155mm).

When installed on a wheeled platform, the weapon has a reduced crew requirement and can carry out a fire mission, before being redeployed

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us