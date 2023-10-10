AUSA 2023: AM General shows latest JLTV
Having beaten Oshkosh Defense in the re-buy of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), AM General have released details of some of the improvements it will be incorporating in the first pre-production vehicles being delivered to the US Army. Trials for the vehicle has been scheduled for July 2024 which will be followed by Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP).
Bob Putnam, JLTV program executive director at AM General, remarked that the re-buy will ‘include a Modular Base Integration Kit’.
‘In addition to optimising the kit packaging space, it also provides greater cargo space for essential mission equipment,’ Putnam noted.
The JLTV A2
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
AUSA 2023: US Army considers returning Iron Domes to Israel in the face of attacks by Hamas
Although the list of systems and solutions to be sent to Jerusalem by the US government has not been defined yet, the possibility of shipping back those solutions has not been ruled out.
-
Boeing-Nammo Ramjet 155 sets new distance as companies plan to add guidance system
The results of the latest test were announced on 9 October and follow a previous record which was set in May last year.
-
Rheinmetall receives another artillery order worth hundreds-of-millions of dollars
The latest order is for the delivery of over a hundred thousand 155mm shells from the group’s new Spanish subsidiary Rheinmetall Expal Munitions as well as additional DM 121 high-explosive rounds.
-
AUSA 2023: New EOS R800 RWS combines laser and kinetic capabilities to counter aerial threats
The weapon has been designed to be capable of blinding the optics in all classes of UAVs and ATGMs.
-
AUSA 2023: Black Hornet 4 nano-UAS described as the previous version ‘on steroids’
Teledyne Flir Defense’s new Black Hornet 4 nano-UAS, being unveiled at AUSA 2023 today, has been described by the company as a ‘step change’ with improved range, endurance and sensor capability in a similar-sized package.