AUSA 2023: AM General shows latest JLTV

10th October 2023 - 07:10 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington DC

The AM General Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2 will have numerous improvements over the current model produced by AM General. (Photo: Christopher F Foss)

The JLTV A2 features a new General Motors MY 2024 and trials have been set for July 2024.

Having beaten Oshkosh Defense in the re-buy of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), AM General have released details of some of the improvements it will be incorporating in the first pre-production vehicles being delivered to the US Army. Trials for the vehicle has been scheduled for July 2024 which will be followed by Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP).

Bob Putnam, JLTV program executive director at AM General, remarked that the re-buy will ‘include a Modular Base Integration Kit’.

‘In addition to optimising the kit packaging space, it also provides greater cargo space for essential mission equipment,’ Putnam noted.

The JLTV A2

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

