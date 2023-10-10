AUSA 2023: AM General shows latest JLTV

Having beaten Oshkosh Defense in the re-buy of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), AM General have released details of some of the improvements it will be incorporating in the first pre-production vehicles being delivered to the US Army. Trials for the vehicle has been scheduled for July 2024 which will be followed by Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP).

Bob Putnam, JLTV program executive director at AM General, remarked that the re-buy will ‘include a Modular Base Integration Kit’.

‘In addition to optimising the kit packaging space, it also provides greater cargo space for essential mission equipment,’ Putnam noted.

The JLTV A2