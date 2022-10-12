To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • AUSA 2022: Flyer Defense configures versatile vehicles with loitering munitions and ATGMs

12th October 2022 - 17:15 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

RSS

The F72-U Hero-120 configuration was on display at AUSA 2022 on the Flyer stand. (Photo: Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

Different configurations of the Flyer 72 platform can accommodate HERO-120 loitering munitions and Javelin ATGMs.

Flyer Defense displayed the loitering munition-armed F-72U configuration of its Flyer 72 utility vehicle at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 October.

The F72-U vehicle was equipped ten HERO-120 loitering munitions from UVision and Mistral: four were seen ready to launch while six others were stowed for reloading.

There are no orders for this specific configuration yet, Flyer Defense representatives explained to Shephard.

Meanwhile, a Flyer 72-Heavy Duty (F72-HD) Javelin Configuration Kit was displayed by Kongsberg with a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) system. The F72-HD at AUSA had six Javelins in the rear deck,

