AUSA 2022: Flyer Defense configures versatile vehicles with loitering munitions and ATGMs

Flyer Defense displayed the loitering munition-armed F-72U configuration of its Flyer 72 utility vehicle at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 October.

The F72-U vehicle was equipped ten HERO-120 loitering munitions from UVision and Mistral: four were seen ready to launch while six others were stowed for reloading.

There are no orders for this specific configuration yet, Flyer Defense representatives explained to Shephard.

Meanwhile, a Flyer 72-Heavy Duty (F72-HD) Javelin Configuration Kit was displayed by Kongsberg with a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) system. The F72-HD at AUSA had six Javelins in the rear deck,