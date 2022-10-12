AUSA 2022: Flyer Defense configures versatile vehicles with loitering munitions and ATGMs
Flyer Defense displayed the loitering munition-armed F-72U configuration of its Flyer 72 utility vehicle at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 October.
The F72-U vehicle was equipped ten HERO-120 loitering munitions from UVision and Mistral: four were seen ready to launch while six others were stowed for reloading.
There are no orders for this specific configuration yet, Flyer Defense representatives explained to Shephard.
Meanwhile, a Flyer 72-Heavy Duty (F72-HD) Javelin Configuration Kit was displayed by Kongsberg with a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) system. The F72-HD at AUSA had six Javelins in the rear deck,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
AUSA 2022: Valkyrie system ready to detect UAS threats
Valkyrie C-UAS software is scalable to meet various mission requirements for US and allied militaries.
-
AUSA 2022: Polaris showcases MRZR Alpha with fully enclosed cab
Developed for the USSOCOM and USMC, the Polaris MRZR Alpha is in the initial delivery phase and some units have already been delivered.
-
AUSA 2022: US military to test Hanwha Arion-SMET UGV
Although the timeframe of the trials is to be defined, Hanwha Defense expects to demonstrate the vehicle by the year.
-
AUSA 2022 – Raytheon progresses with LTAMDS programme
Raytheon has manufactured five of the six LTAMDS radars ordered by the US Army and the company is working towards delivering an early operational capability in December of 2023