Pearson Engineering develops new solutions for UGVs

20th October 2021 - 14:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The roof-mounted Modular Mission Pack maintains high levels of mobility for the host vehicle. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira)

Pearson Engineering used AUSA 2021 to showcase its Modular Mission Pack that features a set of palletised ground-engaging tools for unmanned platforms.

Pearson Engineering — a UK-based supplier of combat engineering solutions, battlefield mobility and counter-mobility equipment for armoured vehicles — showcased its latest developments for UGV capabilities last week at AUSA 2021 in Washington DC.

The Modular Mission Pack is a set of palletised ground-engaging tools involving combat engineering and manoeuvres support equipment that are roof-mounted on unmanned platforms.

A spokesperson for Pearson Engineering explained to Shephard that the pack goes on top of the vehicle in such a way as to impact the centre of gravity, and its pallets can be easily interchanged.

