Pearson Engineering develops new solutions for UGVs

Land Warfare magazine: UK defence review, Second-hand vehicle market and more
Read the latest edition of LandLand Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
Pearson Engineering — a UK-based supplier of combat engineering solutions, battlefield mobility and counter-mobility equipment for armoured vehicles — showcased its latest developments for UGV capabilities last week at AUSA 2021 in Washington DC.
The Modular Mission Pack is a set of palletised ground-engaging tools involving combat engineering and manoeuvres support equipment that are roof-mounted on unmanned platforms.
A spokesperson for Pearson Engineering explained to Shephard that the pack goes on top of the vehicle in such a way as to impact the centre of gravity, and its pallets can be easily interchanged.
‘The UGV could be used to bridge [a] …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Read the latest edition of LandLand Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
More ground-based fire support capabilities are needed to meet the requirements of the future battlespace. NATO is looking for specialist vehicles that will be an information hub for ordering fire support.
China continues to funnel new weaponry - including tanks and long-range air defence systems - into Pakistani hands.
South Korean firm Hanwha Defense is keen to team up with US suppliers as a means of accessing DoD procurement programmes.
Military-standard sight blends uncooled thermal imaging technology with red-dot optics.
Paramount Group of South Africa has developed new add-on armour that covers the Mbombe 4 IFV against all Level 3 threats within NATO STANAG 4569.