AUSA 2016: JLTV freed from protest

Oshkosh Defense says it is on track with the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) programme and will be ready to deliver the first vehicles to the US Government by the end of September 2016.

Following deliveries the vehicles will go through a verification and validation phase, which will include a performance capability study, before a full-rate production contract is awarded at the end of 2018.

‘The JLTV programme is moving along quite well, right on schedule. The protest [by Lockheed Martin] is now behind everyone,’ said Dave Diersen, vice president and general manager of Joint Programs at Oshkosh.

In February