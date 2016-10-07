AUSA 2016: GMS ‘King Cobra’ strikes at the military market

Quick question - who is the oldest computer manufacturer in the United States? According to Ben Sharfi, CEO of General Micro Systems (GMS), it’s his company that holds that distinction.

‘That’s with an exclamation point,’ he said. ‘We outlasted the Motorolas. We outlasted the Force Computers, the Curtiss-Wrights, the GE Fanucs – just about everybody in this industry.

‘I started this business in 1978, incorporated in 1979 and we started building the very first board level products, called EXORbus. And throughout the years, unlike all the other companies, we stayed true to our course, which is engine processing manufacturing.