AUSA 2016: DRS develops IR sensor for ground vehicles
DRS Technologies is to develop a two-colour infrared sensor for ground combat vehicles under a $41.6 million cost-plus-incentive fee contract from the US Army.
The 3rd-Generation Forward Looking Infrared Dewar Cooler Bench (DCB) for ground combat vehicles will be designed to enhance the situational awareness and targeting options for mounted troops, allowing targets to be identified from a position beyond the reach of enemy weapons.
Combining mid-wave and long-wave bands, the DCB will collect thermal radiation and create the infrared image allowing US military forces to see through dust, snow and darkness as well as improving vision in clear conditions. The improved technology will allow vehicle crew to engage targets at much longer ranges than current systems.
Shawn Black, vice president and general manager, DRS Infrared Sensors and Systems, said: ‘We are very pleased to be able to develop this advanced technology for our warfighters to give them a distinctive edge on the battlefield. This award continues a long history of DRS supplying remarkable infrared sensors for our land forces and shows our unwavering commitment to ensure combat readiness for our troops.’
The army plans to conduct a critical design review in early 2017, with a low-rate initial-production decision anticipated in 2022 and full-rate production to follow around 2024.
