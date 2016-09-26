AUSA 2016: Saab M4 gets smarter

Saab is moving forward with new munition technology for its latest-generation Carl Gustaf M4 84mm recoilless gun, including a ‘smart’ high-explosive (HE) round and a guided missile concept.

The new munitions will be able to fully utilise the smart features integrated in the M4 variant, including an ability to wirelessly programme the round’s fuse using data from an integrated fire control system.

For the new HE round – designated the HE MG – Saab has advanced the design of the HE 441D to increase the warhead size, as well as increase accuracy and range. Lethality is also enhanced with the