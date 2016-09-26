AUSA 2016: Saab M4 gets smarter
Saab is moving forward with new munition technology for its latest-generation Carl Gustaf M4 84mm recoilless gun, including a ‘smart’ high-explosive (HE) round and a guided missile concept.
The new munitions will be able to fully utilise the smart features integrated in the M4 variant, including an ability to wirelessly programme the round’s fuse using data from an integrated fire control system.
For the new HE round – designated the HE MG – Saab has advanced the design of the HE 441D to increase the warhead size, as well as increase accuracy and range. Lethality is also enhanced with the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from AUSA Annual 2016 Show News
-
AUSA 2016: DRS develops IR sensor for ground vehicles
DRS Technologies is to develop a two-colour infrared sensor for ground combat vehicles under a $41.6 million cost-plus-incentive fee contract from the US Army. The …
-
AUSA 2016: Digital sight for the soldier
At AUSA 2016 Rockwell Collins introduced its combat helmet-mounted Integrated Digital Vision System (IDVS). It fuses incoming data from various sources, such as a command centre, …
-
AUSA 2016: US Army orders ENVG IIIs
DRS Technologies has received an initial production order valued at more than $65 million from the US Army for the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle (ENVG) …
-
AUSA 2016: The future is bright for FVL (video)
The US Army's ambitious Future Vertical Lift (FVL) programme is moving forward with the material solutions and analysis phase imminent. Shephard spoke with Rich Kretzschmar , …
-
AUSA 2016: AMRAAM ER flight tests sign of things to come
Raytheon, in conjunction with Kongsberg, has recently completed first flight testing of a new AMRAAM Extended Range (AMRAAM-ER) missile. The firing test was conducted at …
-
AUSA 2016: GMS ‘King Cobra’ strikes at the military market
Quick question - who is the oldest computer manufacturer in the United States? According to Ben Sharfi, CEO of General Micro Systems (GMS), it’s his …