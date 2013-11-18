To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

ATK secures ammunition contract

18th November 2013 - 11:20 GMT | by Tim Fish in London

ATK has been awarded a $387 million contract for the delivery of rifle ammunition to the US Army.

The company announced the contract on 11 November and a spokesperson told Shephard that this amount is ‘for orders received to date on the first two delivery orders on the new contract base period’.

The base production contract was awarded on 1 October and includes 5.56mm, 7.62mm and 12.7mm (.50 cal) ammunition. Production will take place at the US Army’s Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri.

The company said that it was selected by the US Army Contracting Command, Rock

