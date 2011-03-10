ATK receives $54m training tank ammunition order from US Army
Alliant Techsystems has received a $54 million order for 120mm training tank ammunition from the US Army. The award is for the fourth year of a four-year contract.
The 120mm training ammunition, used by the M1A1/A2 Abrams main battle tank, includes the M865 kinetic energy and the M1002 multi-purpose anti-tank training rounds. These training rounds closely replicate tactical ammunition in appearance and ballistic performance to provide the warfighter with an affordable, yet realistic training experience.
"High-quality training ammunition is essential to the warfighter who must be prepared to react decisively on today's battlefield," said Bruce DeWitt, ATK Advanced Weapons Vice President and General Manager. "By leveraging our expertise in tactical 120mm tank ammunition, we have produced rounds that are visually and ballistically similar to their counterpart tactical rounds while meeting the reliability and safety performance requirements for use on US and European ranges."
Since 1980, ATK has delivered more than four million rounds of 120mm tactical and training tank ammunition to the US Army, US Marine Corps, and allied militaries. Through its proven, system-level contracting approach that reduces the risk to the customer, ATK has delivered a constant supply of 120mm ammunition that is consistently reliable and affordable.
Propellants for ATK's tank ammunition are produced by ATK at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, Radford, Va. ATK's manufacturing center of excellence in Rocket Center, W. Va. provides the high-quality metal and composite components; projectiles; and cartridge load, assembly and pack operations. Program management is headquartered in ATK's Plymouth, Minn. facility.
As a prime contractor, ATK specializes in developing innovative, advanced weapon systems that provide affordable precision and effectiveness for artillery, mortars, tanks, naval gun systems, and tactical aircraft.
Source: ATK
