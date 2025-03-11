Aselsan successfully tests Gökberk system against FPV drones

Aselsan has announced the latest successful test of its Gökberk Mobile Laser Weapon System against FPV drones, showcasing its ability to track and eliminate them across “multiple” test scenarios.

This test was the most recent one of several that have occurred for the system over the last year, including firing tests against kamikaze and rotary drones and trials under different weather conditions, according to Aselsan.

First introduced at IDEF in 2023, the system uses a high beam laser with a power of around 5kW for the hard kill destruction of the target while also providing soft kill destruction with an electronic