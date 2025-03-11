To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Aselsan successfully tests Gökberk system against FPV drones

11th March 2025 - 10:10 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

Gökberk brings together Aselsan’s İHTAR platform and the laser weapon on a platform with 6×6 mobile deployment capability. (Photo: Aselsan)

The system had been previously proven to work against rotary and fixed-wing kamikaze drones, with Aselsan now working on new capabilities for Gökberk to counter UAV swarms.

Aselsan has announced the latest successful test of its Gökberk Mobile Laser Weapon System against FPV drones, showcasing its ability to track and eliminate them across “multiple” test scenarios.

This test was the most recent one of several that have occurred for the system over the last year, including firing tests against kamikaze and rotary drones and trials under different weather conditions, according to Aselsan.

First introduced at IDEF in 2023, the system uses a high beam laser with a power of around 5kW for the hard kill destruction of the target while also providing soft kill destruction with an electronic

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

