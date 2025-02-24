Aselsan conducts first firing of Göktan ground attack system

Aselsan has conducted the first live-fire test of its Göktan ground attack system which saw the launch of a Tolun munition from a Delta-V rocket and, according to the company, “achieved pinpoint accuracy”.

Göktan is designed to provide ground-to-ground attack and the Tolun munition, originally designed as an air-launched ground attack weapon, was modified to fit with the ground-based system.

The test validated the adaptation of Tolun to a ground-launched configuration, expanding its operational flexibility and demonstrating its capability for long-range strikes.

Developed in collaboration with Delta-V, the Göktan system enhances precision engagement through integrated C2 and fire control systems, enabling mission planning and optimized firing sequences.

According to the company, after separation the Tolun munition transitioned into a guided flight mode before striking its designated target with pinpoint accuracy. This test was supported by Göktan’s 360° firing capability, allowing engagement of critical targets without platform manoeuvring.

The system also supports waypoint-defined targeting, independent and centralised operation modes, multi-target engagement and sequential firing, ensuring high effectiveness in dynamic combat environments.

Aselsan president and CEO Ahmet Akyol said: “We have reached a key milestone in equipping Tolun with ground-launch capability. As we continue to develop force-multiplier systems, this advancement enhances Türkiye’s precision-strike capabilities and expands its operational flexibility.”