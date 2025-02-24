Aselsan conducts first firing of Göktan ground attack system
Aselsan has conducted the first live-fire test of its Göktan ground attack system which saw the launch of a Tolun munition from a Delta-V rocket and, according to the company, “achieved pinpoint accuracy”.
Göktan is designed to provide ground-to-ground attack and the Tolun munition, originally designed as an air-launched ground attack weapon, was modified to fit with the ground-based system.
The test validated the adaptation of Tolun to a ground-launched configuration, expanding its operational flexibility and demonstrating its capability for long-range strikes.
Developed in collaboration with Delta-V, the Göktan system enhances precision engagement through integrated C2 and fire control systems, enabling mission planning and optimized firing sequences.
According to the company, after separation the Tolun munition transitioned into a guided flight mode before striking its designated target with pinpoint accuracy. This test was supported by Göktan’s 360° firing capability, allowing engagement of critical targets without platform manoeuvring.
The system also supports waypoint-defined targeting, independent and centralised operation modes, multi-target engagement and sequential firing, ensuring high effectiveness in dynamic combat environments.
Aselsan president and CEO Ahmet Akyol said: “We have reached a key milestone in equipping Tolun with ground-launch capability. As we continue to develop force-multiplier systems, this advancement enhances Türkiye’s precision-strike capabilities and expands its operational flexibility.”
More from Land Warfare
-
Sweden and Ireland to send air defence radars to Ukraine
Sweden has committed to donating Tridon Mk2 air defence systems to Ukraine while Ireland is looking to send older Giraffe 4 radar systems mounted on Bv206 carriers. The two systems can be integrated with RBS70 surface-to-air missile systems.
-
IDEX 2025: Rafael increases missile and drone defence capability as threats and demands rise
Rafael president and CEO Yoav Tourgeman, speaking to Shephard at IDEX 2025, has outlined how the company is pushing through air defence programmes in the face of attacks on Israel from rockets, missiles and drones on multiple fronts.
-
IDEX 2025: Hyundai Rotem highlights advanced features of K2 MBT
One of the few main battle tanks (MBT) displayed at IDEX 2025 was the latest Hyundai Rotem K2 MBT from South Korea, which has already secured its first export contract with Poland, with initial units delivered.
-
IDEX 2025: Uzbekistan sets out AFV credentials with family of new designs
Uzbekistan's Havztez Defense rolled out a new family of armoured personnel carriers (APCs) at IDEX 2025, offering another national alternative in an already crowded market.
-
IDEX 2025: Aselsan introduces new air-burst round with C-UAS mission in mind
Aselsan revealed at IDEX 2025 that it has been developing a 25mm calibre air-bursting munition known as ATOM 25.