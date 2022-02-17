To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

French MoD to receive around 1,500 Arquus vehicles in 2022

17th February 2022 - 10:44 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Since 2019, Arquus has handed over more than 300 Griffons. (Photo: Arquus)

The deliveries will comprise 1,134 VT4s, 116 Griffons, 18 Jaguars and 120 VBL Ultima, apart from 243 Hornets remote-controlled weapon stations.

Arquus expects to hand over 1,388 ground vehicles to the French defence procurement agency DGA this year, amid efforts by the French MoD to modernise the army's ground fleet.

The deliveries will comprise 1,134 VT4, 120 VBL Ultima, 116 Griffon and 18 Jaguar vehicles plus 243 Hornet remote weapon stations. 

Arquus announced these figures on 16 February during a press conference in Paris.

In 2021, the DGA received 1,441 Arquus platforms and 186 Hornets. Arquus president Emmanuel Levacher noted that the Scorpion programme is ‘at cruising speed’ and ‘all the Griffon different versions and variants were qualified and delivered on time'.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us