French MoD to receive around 1,500 Arquus vehicles in 2022

Singapore Airshow 2022: Rafael welcomes All-in-One into the SPYDER family
The SPYDER-AIO integrates all the functions of a SPYDER GBAD system onto one platform.
Arquus expects to hand over 1,388 ground vehicles to the French defence procurement agency DGA this year, amid efforts by the French MoD to modernise the army's ground fleet.
The deliveries will comprise 1,134 VT4, 120 VBL Ultima, 116 Griffon and 18 Jaguar vehicles plus 243 Hornet remote weapon stations.
Arquus announced these figures on 16 February during a press conference in Paris.
In 2021, the DGA received 1,441 Arquus platforms and 186 Hornets. Arquus president Emmanuel Levacher noted that the Scorpion programme is ‘at cruising speed’ and ‘all the Griffon different versions and variants were qualified and delivered on time'.
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The SPYDER-AIO integrates all the functions of a SPYDER GBAD system onto one platform.
An unnamed European SOF unit has ordered FN FCU Mk3 fire control systems to enhance accuracy with multi-shot grenade launchers.
ST Engineering's Terrex 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle concept embraces hybrid drive, AI and UGV mothership capabilities.
NATO member states are ramping up materiel support for Ukraine in the shadow of a Russian invasion that looks more likely by the day.
An unnamed Asian army is to receive software-defined radios from Rafael, with deliveries starting this year.
Ex-Bulgarian armoured vehicles were reportedly ordered by Iraq in June 2021 under a $245 million contract for Apolo Engineering.