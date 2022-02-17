French MoD to receive around 1,500 Arquus vehicles in 2022

Arquus expects to hand over 1,388 ground vehicles to the French defence procurement agency DGA this year, amid efforts by the French MoD to modernise the army's ground fleet.

The deliveries will comprise 1,134 VT4, 120 VBL Ultima, 116 Griffon and 18 Jaguar vehicles plus 243 Hornet remote weapon stations.

Arquus announced these figures on 16 February during a press conference in Paris.

In 2021, the DGA received 1,441 Arquus platforms and 186 Hornets. Arquus president Emmanuel Levacher noted that the Scorpion programme is ‘at cruising speed’ and ‘all the Griffon different versions and variants were qualified and delivered on time'.