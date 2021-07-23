Tempo continues on VBL Ultima and Hornet production

Australia requests new C-IED robots
As its existing counter-IED robots near the end of their service lives, the Australian Defence Force is looking for a mix of new innovative platforms that can replace these essential capabilities.
Work continues to upgrade about half of the 1,600 or so VBL Mk 1 reconnaissance and patrol vehicles in service with the French Army to the VBL Ultima configuration, as an interim step before introducing the VBAE armoured support vehicle for air assault and SOF missions.
Manufacturer Arquus shed light on the VBL upgrade and production of the Hornet remote weapon station (RWS) during a recent visit by Shephard to its factory in Marolles-en-Hurepoix, near Paris.
Arquus officials claimed to have significantly modified the VBL Mk 1 by renovating some components while adding new ones.
The original 95hp engine ...
B400 series radars will be integrated with defensive aids suite to provide a long-range, targeting capability for weapons system aboard AFVs
Rosoboronexport announced at MAKS 2021 its intention to deliver more S-400 SAM systems to Turkey.
Twenty-year agreement between Rheinmetall and HSW will see the Polish company make L44 cannon components.
Framework contract for Rheinmetall could see delivery of up to 130,000 LLM-VarioRay laser light modules by the late 2020s.
L3Harris is providing fully digital WESCAM MX-GCS sights for installation on US Army vehicles in the Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense programme.