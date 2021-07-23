Tempo continues on VBL Ultima and Hornet production

Work continues to upgrade about half of the 1,600 or so VBL Mk 1 reconnaissance and patrol vehicles in service with the French Army to the VBL Ultima configuration, as an interim step before introducing the VBAE armoured support vehicle for air assault and SOF missions.

Manufacturer Arquus shed light on the VBL upgrade and production of the Hornet remote weapon station (RWS) during a recent visit by Shephard to its factory in Marolles-en-Hurepoix, near Paris.

Arquus officials claimed to have significantly modified the VBL Mk 1 by renovating some components while adding new ones.

The original 95hp engine ...