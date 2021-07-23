To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

Tempo continues on VBL Ultima and Hornet production

23rd July 2021 - 15:54 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

RSS

VB2L Ultimas, pictured ready for delivery by Arquus from its Marolles factory. (Photo: Jean-Marc Tanguy)

Efforts are stepping up to provide 800 enhanced VBL vehicles for the French Army and new remote weapon stations for vehicles in the Scorpion programme

Work continues to upgrade about half of the 1,600 or so VBL Mk 1 reconnaissance and patrol vehicles in service with the French Army to the VBL Ultima configuration, as an interim step before introducing the VBAE armoured support vehicle for air assault and SOF missions.

Manufacturer Arquus shed light on the VBL upgrade and production of the Hornet remote weapon station (RWS) during a recent visit by Shephard to its factory in Marolles-en-Hurepoix, near Paris.

Arquus officials claimed to have significantly modified the VBL Mk 1 by renovating some components while adding new ones.

The original 95hp engine ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users