AMRAAM-ER fired from NASAMS

6th October 2016 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Raytheon’s AMRAAM-ER missile has been successfully fired from the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) system in Norway, the company announced on 4 October.

AMRAAM-ER is the latest variant of the AMRAAM missile. It features a number of improvements, including enlarged rocket motor, to expand the NASAMS engagement envelope with a 50 percent increase in maximum range and 70 percent increase in maximum altitude.

The live fire testing was carried out by Norwegian military NASAMS operators. The test verified that the complete system – including the AMRAAM-ER missile, NASAMS missile launcher, Sentinel radar and the Fire Distribution Center – worked seamlessly together to engage and destroy a target drone with a live-warhead-equipped missile.

Taylor W Lawrence, president of Raytheon Missiles Systems, said: ‘AMRAAM-ER combines the guidance section and warhead from AMRAAM with the rocket motor from the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile to affordably boost the NASAMS capability. We believe it's an ideal solution for ground-based air defence customers worldwide.’

