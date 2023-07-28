To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Allison Transmission joins Team Lynx bid for US Army's XM30 combat vehicle programme

Allison Transmission joins Team Lynx bid for US Army's XM30 combat vehicle programme

28th July 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

American Rheinmetall's XM30 design will use Allison hybrid transmission. (Photo: American Rheinmetall Vehicles)

Allison Transmission has partnered with Team Lynx, led by American Rheinmetall Vehicles, to provide the eGen Force electric hybrid system for the US Army's XM30 mechanised infantry combat vehicle.

Allison Transmission has partnered with American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) to provide its eGen Force electric hybrid system for ARV’s Team Lynx prototype which is being offered to meet the US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) competition.

OMFV, now dubbed XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle, is a priority ground modernisation programme for the US Army that will replace nearly 3,000 in-service M2 Bradley fighting. 

The programme could ultimately be worth $45 billion and produce 3,800 vehicles.

Related Articles

US Army awards Rheinmetall and GDLS nearly $1.6 billion for next phase of OMFV programme

Allison eGen Force features integrated autonomy-enabling drive, steer and braking systems. The propulsion solution uses a 220kW electric motor and inverter for on-board vehicle power and parallel hybrid operation.

As well as ARV and Allison, Team Lynx includes Textron Systems, Raytheon, L3Harris and Anduril.

In June, ARV and General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) were awarded contracts for Phase 3 and 4 detailed design and prototype build and test. The two bidders will now complete the designs begun in Phase 2 and build prototypes for army evaluation beginning in 2026 with final selection and LRIP to begin in late 2027.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us