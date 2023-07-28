Allison Transmission joins Team Lynx bid for US Army's XM30 combat vehicle programme
Allison Transmission has partnered with American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) to provide its eGen Force electric hybrid system for ARV’s Team Lynx prototype which is being offered to meet the US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) competition.
OMFV, now dubbed XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle, is a priority ground modernisation programme for the US Army that will replace nearly 3,000 in-service M2 Bradley fighting.
The programme could ultimately be worth $45 billion and produce 3,800 vehicles.
Allison eGen Force features integrated autonomy-enabling drive, steer and braking systems. The propulsion solution uses a 220kW electric motor and inverter for on-board vehicle power and parallel hybrid operation.
As well as ARV and Allison, Team Lynx includes Textron Systems, Raytheon, L3Harris and Anduril.
In June, ARV and General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) were awarded contracts for Phase 3 and 4 detailed design and prototype build and test. The two bidders will now complete the designs begun in Phase 2 and build prototypes for army evaluation beginning in 2026 with final selection and LRIP to begin in late 2027.
