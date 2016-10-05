To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AirTronic wins launcher contracts

5th October 2016 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

AirTronic has been awarded new contracts from undisclosed customers in the Asia-Pacific and European regions for its rocket launchers and grenade launchers, it announced on 3 October. The orders comprise foreign military sales and direct commercial sales.

The company's latest contract is worth $4.2 million, under which it will supply its M203 40MM grenade launcher to an allied military customer. The lightweight, stand-alone launcher comes with a collapsable stock and features a leaf sight and quadrant sight.

AirTronic USA will also supply its Precision Shoulder-fired Rocket Launcher (PSRL) and accessories to a European military under a contract worth $5.5 million. The 40mm anti-tank weapon is based on the RPG-7 and has a maximum range of 1,000m. Its available accessories include a storage kit, cleaning kit, pistol grip, various available sights, and a field carrying kit.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us