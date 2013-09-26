AI3 successfully defeats first UAS target
Raytheon’s Accelerated Improved Intercept Initiative (AI3) system programme has reached a new milestone with the system’s successful defeat of a UAS in flight. The intercept was conducted as part of the second guided test flights for the programme.
AI3 is designed to protect warfighters by intercepting rockets and other threats in flight. The system’s battle element includes Ku radio frequency system (KRFS) fire control radar, Avenger-based AI3 launcher with technical fire control, counter rockets, artillery and mortars command and control, and the AI3 missile.
Steve Bennett, AI3 program director, Raytheon Missile Systems, said: ‘Defeating a UAS demonstrates the AI3 system has capabilities beyond its original requirements and can defeat a variety of threats to our warfighters today. This latest success is a testament to our strong partnership with the US Army and our team's commitment to meeting the customer's challenging schedule and cost requirements.’
Earlier in the test series, the system completed an in-flight defeat of a 107mm rocket. The US Army will conduct for-the-record testing of AI3 and continue to engage baseline and enhanced capability targets, including 107mm and other rockets, and UAS threats.
Raytheon provides the interceptor, technical fire control and KRFS radar, and serves as support to the government team for the programme.
