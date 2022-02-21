Abrams sale to Poland moves a step closer

French MoD awards Nexter contract to develop Caesar 6x6 Mark II
The new generation Caesar 6x6 retains the baseline configuration of the artillery system but adds some improvements in terms of protection and manoeuvrability.
The US State Department has approved a potential $6 billion FMS package for Poland, to include 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams MBTs and related equipment.
Both the quantity and price of the planned M1A2 SEPv3 procurement tally with an announcement from the Polish government in July 2021.
Poland wants the new tanks to partially replace its 400-strong fleet of T-72M/M1 MBTs.
‘The proposed sale will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations,’ the State Department noted in an 18 February announcement.
Aside from the M1A2 SEPv3 tanks, Poland has requested 250 AN/VLQ-12 CREW Duke counter-IED systems; 26 M88A2 Hercules armoured recovery vehicles; 17 M1110 joint assault bridges; plus 276 M2 50cal and 500 M240C 7.62mmm machine guns.
Other hardware in the Polish request includes 15 AGT1500 gas turbine engines; almost 35,000 rounds of high-explosive antitank, tracer and target practice ammunition; forward repair systems; trailer-mounted generators; and the Common Remote Operated Weapons Station Low Profile (CROWS-LP).
Main contractors on the planned FMS deal will include General Dynamics Land Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, Leonardo DRS, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.
Training, engineering and logistics support are also included in the proposed FMS.
The new generation Caesar 6x6 retains the baseline configuration of the artillery system but adds some improvements in terms of protection and manoeuvrability.
Rheinmetall has armed its Lynx IFV chassis with a 120mm gun for mechanised fire support and antitank operations.
With the upgrade, the unit is the most modernised Stryker brigade in the US Army. CROWS and CROWS-J improve crew safety and survivability by allowing for Soldiers to engage threats from inside the Stryker.
Göker performs multiple functions with a different CONOPS from previous Turkish 35mm guns.
The US Army has allocated $7.3 billion to purchase 15,425 JLTVs, potentially including hybrid or electric-drive vehicles to reduce fuel consumption.
Northrop Grumman will produce its Next Generation Targeting Handheld System for the USMC.