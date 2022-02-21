Abrams sale to Poland moves a step closer

M1A2 Abrams MBT from the US Army during a night fire gunnery exercise in Poland, January 2022. (Photo: US Army/Sgt Eliezer Meléndez)

Polish plans to buy the most advanced variant of the Abrams MBT have received a boost after approval from the US State Department.

The US State Department has approved a potential $6 billion FMS package for Poland, to include 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams MBTs and related equipment.

Both the quantity and price of the planned M1A2 SEPv3 procurement tally with an announcement from the Polish government in July 2021.

Poland wants the new tanks to partially replace its 400-strong fleet of T-72M/M1 MBTs.

‘The proposed sale will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations,’ the State Department noted in an 18 February announcement.

Aside from the M1A2 SEPv3 tanks, Poland has requested 250 AN/VLQ-12 CREW Duke counter-IED systems; 26 M88A2 Hercules armoured recovery vehicles; 17 M1110 joint assault bridges; plus 276 M2 50cal and 500 M240C 7.62mmm machine guns.

Other hardware in the Polish request includes 15 AGT1500 gas turbine engines; almost 35,000 rounds of high-explosive antitank, tracer and target practice ammunition; forward repair systems; trailer-mounted generators; and the Common Remote Operated Weapons Station Low Profile (CROWS-LP).

Main contractors on the planned FMS deal will include General Dynamics Land Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, Leonardo DRS, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

Training, engineering and logistics support are also included in the proposed FMS.