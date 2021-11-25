Network-centric base protection blends AI with directed-energy C-UAS

Turkish missile manufacturer company Roketsan recently described how it can include the ALKA NEW laser weapon system in a concept to protect forward bases or rear area installations from asymmetric threats such as UAV swarms.

All the sensors and weapons in the base protection solution are connected to a network-centric architecture and managed from an ALKA C2 centre. By using AI and deep learning algorithms, the network-enabled ALKA NEW can conduct target detection, tracking, and separation tasks independently.

