To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Network-centric base protection blends AI with directed-energy C-UAS

25th November 2021 - 15:30 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

Screengrab from a Roketsan video showing the ALKA NEW system for base protection. (Image: Roketsan)

A recently unveiled solution from Roketsan reflects increasingly sophisticated Turkish EW and C-UAS solutions.

Turkish missile manufacturer company Roketsan recently described how it can include the ALKA NEW laser weapon system in a concept to protect forward bases or rear area installations from asymmetric threats such as UAV swarms.

All the sensors and weapons in the base protection solution are connected to a network-centric architecture and managed from an ALKA C2 centre. By using AI and deep learning algorithms, the network-enabled ALKA NEW can conduct target detection, tracking, and separation tasks independently.

Company executives were approached by Shephard but they cited confidentiality issues in refusing to comment further, which suggests there is interest from …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users