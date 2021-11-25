Network-centric base protection blends AI with directed-energy C-UAS

Rangers in focus as British Army transformation plans unveiled
The British Army’s new Ranger Regiment was in the spotlight on 25 November as UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace detailed to Parliament plans to transform the structure of the service.
Turkish missile manufacturer company Roketsan recently described how it can include the ALKA NEW laser weapon system in a concept to protect forward bases or rear area installations from asymmetric threats such as UAV swarms.
All the sensors and weapons in the base protection solution are connected to a network-centric architecture and managed from an ALKA C2 centre. By using AI and deep learning algorithms, the network-enabled ALKA NEW can conduct target detection, tracking, and separation tasks independently.
Company executives were approached by Shephard but they cited confidentiality issues in refusing to comment further, which suggests there is interest from
Brazil, Lithuania, Montenegro and Slovenia will receive more JLTVs under latest contract modification for Oshkosh.
Urovesa has completed the delivery of 139 armoured vehicles in various configurations to the Portuguese Army.
New PESCO initiatives include the EU Military Partnership, a platform to discuss strategies, and establishment of a Main Battle Tank Simulation and Testing Centre.
The US Army and USMC continue to evaluate the benefits of employing technology derived from NASCAR motor racing.
Light tanks, MANPADS, air defence radars, reconnaissance vehicles and amphibious tanks have all been on Bangladesh's shopping list of late.