To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

West 2013: CANES schedule advances three years

31st January 2013 - 09:33 GMT | by Tim Fish in San Diego

RSS

Cost savings gained through the competition strategy applied to the CANES (Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services) programme has allowed its introduction to be accelerated by three years from FY2023 to FY2020.

Speaking at the AFCEA 2013 conference, Capt Didier LeGoff, programme manager for the PMW 160 CANES programme office, told delegates the competitive strategy has ‘paid off’ and as a result ‘we have been able to buy back three years of schedule purely on what was saved as a result of the competition’.

Northrop Grumman was down-selected as prime contractor on 1 February 2012 for the initial production of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us