West 2013: CANES schedule advances three years

Cost savings gained through the competition strategy applied to the CANES (Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services) programme has allowed its introduction to be accelerated by three years from FY2023 to FY2020.

Speaking at the AFCEA 2013 conference, Capt Didier LeGoff, programme manager for the PMW 160 CANES programme office, told delegates the competitive strategy has ‘paid off’ and as a result ‘we have been able to buy back three years of schedule purely on what was saved as a result of the competition’.

Northrop Grumman was down-selected as prime contractor on 1 February 2012 for the initial production of