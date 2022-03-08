WDS 2022: C-UAS solutions reflect industry trend and Saudi-specific problem

Elettronica adapts ADRIAN for mobile C-UAS operations
Interest in Saudi Arabia to develop indigenous C-UAS technology comes as no surprise, given the general industry trend in this direction and the specific threat posed to the country by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.
In this context, Saudi Arabian companies displayed two new C-UAS systems at the World Defense Show 2022 in Riyadh on 6-9 March.
Both systems follow similar principles but include different sensors and weapons integration.
The Prince Sultan Defense Studies & Research Center, which is part of the Saudi MoD, displayed a system called Nation Shield that integrates various sensor components with a C2 station.
There is a 360° radar surveillance capability for the detection of large and small UAVs (the latter out to 10km), a tracking radar, an EO/IR station, and an ELINT station for tracking the hostile UAV communication and control radio signals.
An EW station is used to eliminate the target; it can jam frequencies from 400MHz to 6GHz.
A representative from the research centre told Shephard that the system lacks a hard-kill capacity for now but partners are being sought for this purpose.
SAMI Advanced Electronics displayed its Anti-Drone System at WDS 2022. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)
The other Saudi C-UAS system seen by Shephard was developed by SAMI Advanced Electronics.
Its Anti-Drone System includes a solid-state electronically scanned 3D radar with 90°x90° scanning and 360° coverage; an EO/IR station with tracking, recognition, and identification capabilities; an Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast station; and an RF direction finder capable of detecting signals from up to 40 targets.
All of these features are integrated into C2 system run by a single operator.
A jammer covering frequencies from 20MHz to 6GHz is used to eliminate hostile UAVs, although the Anti-Drone System can also include a remote weapon station for a hard-kill effect.
