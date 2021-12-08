USSOCOM choppers to receive BLoS radios

USN asks for more from Progeny for EW
The USN is interested in upgrading human-machine interfaces on the increasingly complex EW systems on its submarines.
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) MH-47 and MH-60 helicopters will feature the AN/PRC-160(V) wideband Type 1 HF manpack radio, under a new $45.84 million development contract for L3Harris Technologies.
The deal, announced by the DoD on 7 December, includes $6.25 million in FY2021 procurement funds for aircraft interface backplane production and software modifications.
L3Harris describes the AN/PRC-160(V) as ‘the market’s only standalone solution for Beyond-Line-Of-Sight [BLoS] communications in the absence of satellite. This wideband system is also the world’s first and only HF manpack meeting all NSA [National Security Agency] crypto-modernisation standards’.
The software-designed architecture of the manpack radio allows encryption updates, while anti-spoofing GPS prevents false friendly force and target reporting.
The USN is interested in upgrading human-machine interfaces on the increasingly complex EW systems on its submarines.
Li-Fi optical wireless communications solve certain limitations associated with RF communications, says US Army.
BAE Systems is to produce and deliver 283 additional common IFF transponders for the US Army, USN and allies.
Poland will trial an AESA radar aboard its new TB2 UAVs as it tries to ramp up its ability to fight a peer adversary in a contested electromagnetic environment.
SDN-Lite is capable of operating in X-, Ku- and Ka- frequency bands.
Tactical capabilities for USN F/A-18 and E/A-18G aircraft will be updated, improvemed and enhanced.