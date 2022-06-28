USN seeks more surface vessel EW suites
The USN is exercising options with Lockheed Martin Rotary Mission Systems to receive more Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) AN/SLQ-32(V)6 full-rate production units.
Work on the latest $50.6 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command will be completed by March 2024, the DoD revealed on 27 June.
The baseline Raytheon-made AN/SLQ-32(V) is the core EW system for USN surface ships.
AN/SLQ-32(V)6 incorporates receiver, antenna and combat system interface upgrades developed under the SEWIP Block 2 ACAT II programme, and adds the High Gain High Sensitivity adjunct sensor developed under the SEWIP Block 1B3 ACAT II programme.
