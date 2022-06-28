To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USN seeks more surface vessel EW suites

28th June 2022 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

﻿Lockheed Martin is enhancing the AN/SLQ-32 EW system currently installed on USN surface vessels. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

NAVSEA is exercising options under the SEWIP programme.

The USN is exercising options with Lockheed Martin Rotary Mission Systems to receive more Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) AN/SLQ-32(V)6 full-rate production units.

Work on the latest $50.6 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command will be completed by March 2024, the DoD revealed on 27 June.

The baseline Raytheon-made AN/SLQ-32(V) is the core EW system for USN surface ships.

AN/SLQ-32(V)6 incorporates receiver, antenna and combat system interface upgrades developed under the SEWIP Block 2 ACAT II programme, and adds the High Gain High Sensitivity adjunct sensor developed under the SEWIP Block 1B3 ACAT II programme. 

