Lockheed works on AN/SLQ-32(V)6 design

PREMIUM: Tussle for cyber advantage leaves no clear winner Vulnerabilities are multiplying for the US, even as it makes progress on an ambitious all-domain programme for information sharing

Spain chooses E-LynX to meet army combat radio requirement Elbit to execute contract in six months

CAE maintains involvement with evolving SSE Technology Demonstrator Prototype SSE will be expanded into a cloud-based tool

PREMIUM: Revamped SPEED-LR sees the light of day ​Persistent surveillance tool acts like a passive radar sensor, scanning the environment and automatically detecting multiple targets

CDW and Viasat to upgrade IT systems for combat-ready ARRC Companies team up in Project Lelantos for improved command, control and communications