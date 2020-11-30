Digital Battlespace
Lockheed works on AN/SLQ-32(V)6 design
US Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded Lockheed Martin a $14.1 million contract modification to deliver design agent engineering services for the AN/SLQ-32(V)6 shipboard EW suite.
The Raytheon-made AN/SLQ-32(V) is the core EW system for USN surface ships; according to Shephard Defence Insight, it ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
PREMIUM: Tussle for cyber advantage leaves no clear winner
Vulnerabilities are multiplying for the US, even as it makes progress on an ambitious all-domain programme for information sharing
-
Spain chooses E-LynX to meet army combat radio requirement
Elbit to execute contract in six months
-
CAE maintains involvement with evolving SSE Technology Demonstrator
Prototype SSE will be expanded into a cloud-based tool
-
PREMIUM: Revamped SPEED-LR sees the light of day
Persistent surveillance tool acts like a passive radar sensor, scanning the environment and automatically detecting multiple targets
-
CDW and Viasat to upgrade IT systems for combat-ready ARRC
Companies team up in Project Lelantos for improved command, control and communications
-
THOR integrates C-UAS radar system
High-power microwave system is tested with integrated radar and C2 software