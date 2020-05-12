Digital Battlespace
USCG approves Northrop Grumman’s SeaFIND INS
The USCG has approved Northrop Grumman’s SeaFIND inertial navigation system (INS) for use as a shipboard gyrocompass solution.
The official approval comes after vigorous testing and evaluation in order to ensure that it complies with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) standards.
The system is designed using a modular architecture and comprises an inertial measurement unit and a separate electronics unit connected via a single cable.
Todd Leavitt, VP of maritime systems and integration at Northrop Grumman, said: ‘In addition to SeaFIND’s low size, weight and power, affordability and reliable performance in a GPS-denied environment, being type approved makes it very attractive to customers throughout the world.’
