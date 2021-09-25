To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AFSOC seeks a shift in VTOL and amphibious capabilities

25th September 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by David Isby

RSS

The Lockheed Martin MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft forms the backbone of the AFSOC four-engined fleet. (Photo: USAF/Sgt Roldan Carlson)

AFSOC has an eye on the future with plans to test an amphibious MC-130J and acquire high-speed VTOL aircraft.

 USAF Special Operations Command (AFSOC) is planning a flight demonstration of an amphibious version of its MC-130J Commando II aircraft before the end of 2022, its commander told reporters at the annual Air Force Association meeting in Washington on 20 September. 

‘The most flexible platform we have is the MC-130J,’ said Lt Gen James Slife. ‘If there is a way we can use the MC-130J to gain an amphibious capability — something we are very interested in —for it us seems to make the most sense.’

Slife said AFSOC wants to conduct a flying demonstration of the Lockheed Martin aircraft …

