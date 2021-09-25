AFSOC seeks a shift in VTOL and amphibious capabilities

USAF Special Operations Command (AFSOC) is planning a flight demonstration of an amphibious version of its MC-130J Commando II aircraft before the end of 2022, its commander told reporters at the annual Air Force Association meeting in Washington on 20 September.

‘The most flexible platform we have is the MC-130J,’ said Lt Gen James Slife. ‘If there is a way we can use the MC-130J to gain an amphibious capability — something we are very interested in —for it us seems to make the most sense.’

Slife said AFSOC wants to conduct a flying demonstration of the Lockheed Martin aircraft …