AFSOC seeks a shift in VTOL and amphibious capabilities

IMCO Group acquires Innocon
Turnkey solutions provider IMCO expands into the UAS sector with the acquisition of fellow Israeli firm Innocon.
USAF Special Operations Command (AFSOC) is planning a flight demonstration of an amphibious version of its MC-130J Commando II aircraft before the end of 2022, its commander told reporters at the annual Air Force Association meeting in Washington on 20 September.
‘The most flexible platform we have is the MC-130J,’ said Lt Gen James Slife. ‘If there is a way we can use the MC-130J to gain an amphibious capability — something we are very interested in —for it us seems to make the most sense.’
Slife said AFSOC wants to conduct a flying demonstration of the Lockheed Martin aircraft …
The USAF is keen to optimise availability of the CV-22 Osprey.
Airbus participates in ‘Make in India’ project to provide the IAF with 56 new tactical airlifters.
Secretary of the US Air Force has announced five B-21 test aircraft are currently under construction during his State of the Forces address on 20 September.
Northrop Grumman obtains a two-year deal to provide Link 16 B kits for UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters.
EFW to provide IHADSS-21 integrated helmet display spare parts for Apache pilots.