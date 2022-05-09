To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

USAF raises contract ceiling for DB-110 reconnaissance pod

9th May 2022 - 15:59 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

An example of the DB-110 pod. (Photo: Collins Aerospace)

Major modification raises ceiling of DB-110 airborne ISR pod contract to beyond $1 billion.

Collins Aerospace has obtained a $805.74 million contract modification from the USAF to continue work on the DB-110 Tactical Reconnaissance Pod programme.

Work is expected to be completed by 17 February 2027, the DoD announced on 6 May.

The original deal was awarded in December 2017. The modification raises the total cumulative face value of the contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to $1.02 billion.

Shephard Defence Insight describes the DB-110 as a dual-band 110-inch focal length reconnaissance system that is capable of producing high-resolution imagery from nadir to a stand-off range of 80nmi or beyond, by day or night.

Derived from the strategic Senior Year Electro-Optical Reconnaissance System sensor on the U-2, the DB-110 can collect more than 10,000 square miles of high-resolution imagery per hour.

The Tactical Reconnaissance Pod programme sees FMS customers and other US allies receive dual-band DB-110 EO pods and airborne data link terminals for installation on fighter aircraft such as the F-15 and F-16, as well as the P-3 maritime surveillance platform. It has also been demonstrated on the MQ-9 Reaper.

FMS operators of the DB-110 include Egypt, Greece, Japan, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Turkey and the UK. It was also approved for sale to Taiwan in October 2020.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us