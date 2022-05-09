USAF raises contract ceiling for DB-110 reconnaissance pod

Collins Aerospace has obtained a $805.74 million contract modification from the USAF to continue work on the DB-110 Tactical Reconnaissance Pod programme.

Work is expected to be completed by 17 February 2027, the DoD announced on 6 May.

The original deal was awarded in December 2017. The modification raises the total cumulative face value of the contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to $1.02 billion.

Shephard Defence Insight describes the DB-110 as a dual-band 110-inch focal length reconnaissance system that is capable of producing high-resolution imagery from nadir to a stand-off range of 80nmi or beyond, by day or night.

Derived from the strategic Senior Year Electro-Optical Reconnaissance System sensor on the U-2, the DB-110 can collect more than 10,000 square miles of high-resolution imagery per hour.

The Tactical Reconnaissance Pod programme sees FMS customers and other US allies receive dual-band DB-110 EO pods and airborne data link terminals for installation on fighter aircraft such as the F-15 and F-16, as well as the P-3 maritime surveillance platform. It has also been demonstrated on the MQ-9 Reaper.

FMS operators of the DB-110 include Egypt, Greece, Japan, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Turkey and the UK. It was also approved for sale to Taiwan in October 2020.