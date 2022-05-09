USAF raises contract ceiling for DB-110 reconnaissance pod

Parallax takes a view on cognitive systems engineering
USAF picks Parallax Advanced Research to create software prototypes that improve analytic reasoning and insight from ‘complex and uncertain data in a variety of operational domains’.
Collins Aerospace has obtained a $805.74 million contract modification from the USAF to continue work on the DB-110 Tactical Reconnaissance Pod programme.
Work is expected to be completed by 17 February 2027, the DoD announced on 6 May.
The original deal was awarded in December 2017. The modification raises the total cumulative face value of the contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to $1.02 billion.
Shephard Defence Insight describes the DB-110 as a dual-band 110-inch focal length reconnaissance system that is capable of producing high-resolution imagery from nadir to a stand-off range of 80nmi or beyond, by day or night.
Derived from the strategic Senior Year Electro-Optical Reconnaissance System sensor on the U-2, the DB-110 can collect more than 10,000 square miles of high-resolution imagery per hour.
The Tactical Reconnaissance Pod programme sees FMS customers and other US allies receive dual-band DB-110 EO pods and airborne data link terminals for installation on fighter aircraft such as the F-15 and F-16, as well as the P-3 maritime surveillance platform. It has also been demonstrated on the MQ-9 Reaper.
FMS operators of the DB-110 include Egypt, Greece, Japan, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Turkey and the UK. It was also approved for sale to Taiwan in October 2020.
USAF picks Parallax Advanced Research to create software prototypes that improve analytic reasoning and insight from ‘complex and uncertain data in a variety of operational domains’.
Northrop Grumman is integrating its AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite aboard USAF F-16 fighter aircraft.
China, Iran, North Korea and Russia all pose potential problems for US military space capabilities — does salvation lie in leveraging the commercial space sector?
Rohde & Schwarz Australia has been selected as communications system integrator in the early phase of the Hunter-class frigate programme.
Expedition Technology will help the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center to execute the Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development programme.
The PARADE C-UAS system will be used for national security purposes as well as securing major international events on national territory.