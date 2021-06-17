To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Digital Battlespace

USAF issues Silent Barker contract

17th June 2021 - 15:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Silent Barker will be launched on an Atlas V rocket. (Photo: USAF)

L3Harris supports programme to improve satellite threat intelligence and space situational awareness.

L3Harris Technologies is to mature and operationalise the Retina mission development processor prototype for the USAF Silent Barker programme, the DoD announced on 15 June.

Work on the $8.09 million modification to the combat mission systems support contract, issued by the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, will be completed by mid-June 2022.

L3Harris will provide 'additional capabilities to the operational Retina', the DoD added.

Silent Barker is a space situational awareness program conducted jointly by Air Force Space Command and the National Reconnaissance Office.

The programme aims to improve satellite threat intelligence and space situational awareness, although few details have been released to the public.

The satellite is to be launched in 2022 on an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral.

