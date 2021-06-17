USAF issues Silent Barker contract

Silent Barker will be launched on an Atlas V rocket. (Photo: USAF)

L3Harris supports programme to improve satellite threat intelligence and space situational awareness.

L3Harris Technologies is to mature and operationalise the Retina mission development processor prototype for the USAF Silent Barker programme, the DoD announced on 15 June.

Work on the $8.09 million modification to the combat mission systems support contract, issued by the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, will be completed by mid-June 2022.

L3Harris will provide 'additional capabilities to the operational Retina', the DoD added.

Silent Barker is a space situational awareness program conducted jointly by Air Force Space Command and the National Reconnaissance Office.

The programme aims to improve satellite threat intelligence and space situational awareness, although few details have been released to the public.

The satellite is to be launched in 2022 on an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral.