ULA poised to complete SBIRS launch programme

The fifth SBIRS missile warning satellite in thermal vacuum testing. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The final pair of SBIRS satellites are ready for lift-off.

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is making final preparations to launch the fifth and sixth geosynchronous Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) satellites for the US Space Force.

β€˜The launch is on track for May 17 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station,’ ULA announced on 15 May. The mission will launch on an Atlas V 421 configuration rocket.

The fifth and sixth SBIRS Geo launches will complete the Lockheed Martin-built satellite constellation.

SBIRS comprises a network of geosynchronous satellites and highly elliptical orbit payloads to provide persistent IR surveillance – as well as sophisticated ground control systems that manage the data – to support missile warning, missile defence, battlespace awareness and technical intelligence.