ULA poised to complete SBIRS launch programme

Unified approach motivates OPIR planning
New OPIR strategy relies on prototyping and experimentation to shape future investments.
United Launch Alliance (ULA) is making final preparations to launch the fifth and sixth geosynchronous Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) satellites for the US Space Force.
‘The launch is on track for May 17 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station,’ ULA announced on 15 May. The mission will launch on an Atlas V 421 configuration rocket.
The fifth and sixth SBIRS Geo launches will complete the Lockheed Martin-built satellite constellation.
SBIRS comprises a network of geosynchronous satellites and highly elliptical orbit payloads to provide persistent IR surveillance – as well as sophisticated ground control systems that manage the data – to support missile warning, missile defence, battlespace awareness and technical intelligence.
