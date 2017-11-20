US Navy orders additional IVCS
DRS Technologies Canada has been contracted by the US Navy to provide four additional Integrated Voice Communications Systems (IVCS) for its Aegis cruisers and destroyers, Leonardo DRS announced on 15 November.
The award is part of the US Navy’s larger IVCS contract. Delivery of the systems is expected in September 2018.
The IVCS, also known as the Shipboard Integrated Communications System (SHINCOM), is a shipboard communications switch technology that provides reliable, red/black secure tactical communications for navy operators.
The computer-controlled telephone system can be connected to a ship’s announcing system, shore telephone lines, radio communications and battle sound-powered telephone circuits. The system also has programmable features ranging from assigning priorities to calls to recording communications in a manner compliant with marine safety standards.
DRS Technologies Canada delivered the ICVS systems to the DDG 51 new ship construction and Aegis modernisation DDG 51 destroyers and CG 47 cruisers under a previous 2009-2014 contract.
