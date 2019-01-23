To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army to experiment with MUM-T radio for NGCV

23rd January 2019 - 15:39 GMT | by Kate Martyr in London

Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) will be one of the focuses for the US Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) programme during 2019 with an experiment for a radio communications system supporting MUM-T capability to be held in the summer.

According to an RFI released in early January 2019, CERDEC Space and Terrestrial Communications Directorate (S&TCD) will team up with the Next Generation Combat Vehicle CFT and the US Army's Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC) to invite successful system providers to a June experiment.

The event is currently in the planning stage with a search for a suitable venue

Kate Martyr

Author

Kate Martyr

Kate Martyr was the Land Domain reporter for Shephard Media during 2019.

Read full bio

