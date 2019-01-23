US Army to experiment with MUM-T radio for NGCV

Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) will be one of the focuses for the US Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) programme during 2019 with an experiment for a radio communications system supporting MUM-T capability to be held in the summer.

According to an RFI released in early January 2019, CERDEC Space and Terrestrial Communications Directorate (S&TCD) will team up with the Next Generation Combat Vehicle CFT and the US Army's Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC) to invite successful system providers to a June experiment.

The event is currently in the planning stage with a search for a suitable venue