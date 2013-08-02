To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army completes second 'Enterprise Challenge'

2nd August 2013 - 16:06 GMT | by Scott Gourley in California

The US Army has completed the second iteration of Exercise ‘Enterprise Challenge’ with the demonstration of its Distributed Common Ground System-Army (DCGS-A) capability.

Held at Fort Huachuca, Arizona in July, the exercise allowed the army to focus on interoperability while exploring new DCGS-A system capabilities.

Enterprise Challenge has replaced the earlier ‘Empire Challenge’ series of events series which focused on demonstrations of both system interoperability and coalition capabilities.

The DCGS-A programme is responsible for design, development, procurement, deployment and sustainment of an enterprise system that will replace the army’s multiple intelligence ground processing systems currently in the field.

DCGS-A is

