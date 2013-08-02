US Army completes second 'Enterprise Challenge'

The US Army has completed the second iteration of Exercise ‘Enterprise Challenge’ with the demonstration of its Distributed Common Ground System-Army (DCGS-A) capability.

Held at Fort Huachuca, Arizona in July, the exercise allowed the army to focus on interoperability while exploring new DCGS-A system capabilities.

Enterprise Challenge has replaced the earlier ‘Empire Challenge’ series of events series which focused on demonstrations of both system interoperability and coalition capabilities.

The DCGS-A programme is responsible for design, development, procurement, deployment and sustainment of an enterprise system that will replace the army’s multiple intelligence ground processing systems currently in the field.

DCGS-A is