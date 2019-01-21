Silvus radios to support Aerovel’s FTUAS bid
Silvus Technologies’ StreamCaster (SC4200) radios have been selected by Aerovel for its Flexrotor UAS in pursuit of the US Army Family of Tactical UAS (FTUAS) programme, the company announced on 16 January.
The Flexrotor UAS weighs 50lbs and can be launched and recovered in constrained spaces. The UAS takes off and lands vertically and can transition easily into horizontal wing-borne flight.
The SC4200, a 2x2 MIMO software defined radio supports high bandwidth mobile ad hoc networking in urban, rural and maritime environments.
To compete for the FTUAS programme, Aerovel has teamed with AeroVironment.
In September 2018, the army released a request for proposals for a Group 2 or Group 3 UAS, seeking multiple suppliers to supply three complete systems that can perform a 96-hour continuous surveillance orbit. The army plans to select multiple aircraft to perform a two-year series of demonstrations. The data collected during that phase will inform requirements for a fleet acquisition programme.
