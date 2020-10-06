Digital Battlespace

US Army adopts StreamCaster MANET in Capability Set 21 CDR

6th October 2020 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Radios will connect key C2 nodes

Silvus Technologies is providing the first commercial mobile ad hoc network (MANET) radio deployed at scale in the US Army Middle-Tier Integrated Tactical Network (ITN).

As part of the Capability Set 21 Critical Design Review (CDR), StreamCaster radios from Silvus were selected to connect key C2 nodes in a $3 ...

