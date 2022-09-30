US Air Force picks industry partner for next-gen signal processing research
Blue Ridge Envisioneering is to work on the Radio Frequency Algorithms For Future Insertion of Electronic Intelligence (RAFIEL) research programme under a $7.58 million contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).
Researchers will investigate ‘high value-added signal processing algorithms, frameworks, and systems as they apply to electronic intelligence and related signal processing’ for the AFRL and ‘other affiliated Air Force entities’, the DoD revealed on 28 September.
Audio and multi-intelligence processing capabilities arising from RAFIEL would enable the detection and prosecution of new and emerging signals, while also enabling new methods to solve ‘today’s most challenging signal processing problems that are enabled by revolutionary computing capabilities’, the DoD added.
Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by 28 September 2026.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Orolia releases GSG-7 GNSS signal testing solution
GSG-7 simulator is designed to deliver a higher standard of GNSS signal testing in a cost-effective, easy-to-use, turnkey form factor.
-
US issues electromagnetic battle management system contract
The US hopes that combining electromagnetic warfare capabilities in the sea, air, and land domains would generate enhanced combat effects.
-
A Five Eyes Connection – preparing our militaries for the future battlefield (Studio)
With the rise of increasingly assertive rivals like China and Russia, the Five Eyes allies are preparing their militaries for an uncertain future.
-
AeroVironment releases Puma VNS for GPS-contested drone navigation
Puma 2 AE and Puma AE 3 operators will be able to fly their drones even if no GPS is available.
-
Rheinmetall joins Helsing to accelerate AI for land systems
German companies team up to apply digital capabilities at speed for land forces.