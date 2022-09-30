US Air Force picks industry partner for next-gen signal processing research

Blue Ridge Envisioneering is to work on the Radio Frequency Algorithms For Future Insertion of Electronic Intelligence (RAFIEL) research programme under a $7.58 million contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

Researchers will investigate ‘high value-added signal processing algorithms, frameworks, and systems as they apply to electronic intelligence and related signal processing’ for the AFRL and ‘other affiliated Air Force entities’, the DoD revealed on 28 September.

Audio and multi-intelligence processing capabilities arising from RAFIEL would enable the detection and prosecution of new and emerging signals, while also enabling new methods to solve ‘today’s most challenging signal processing problems that are enabled by revolutionary computing capabilities’, the DoD added.

Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by 28 September 2026.