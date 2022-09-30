To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Air Force picks industry partner for next-gen signal processing research

30th September 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

USAF Boeing RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft in flight. (Photo: USAF/Master Sgt Lance Cheung)

USAF-funded research will investigate high value-added signal processing algorithms, frameworks, and systems for electronic intelligence and related signal processing.

Blue Ridge Envisioneering is to work on the Radio Frequency Algorithms For Future Insertion of Electronic Intelligence (RAFIEL) research programme under a $7.58 million contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

Researchers will investigate ‘high value-added signal processing algorithms, frameworks, and systems as they apply to electronic intelligence and related signal processing’ for the AFRL and ‘other affiliated Air Force entities’, the DoD revealed on 28 September.

Audio and multi-intelligence processing capabilities arising from RAFIEL would enable the detection and prosecution of new and emerging signals, while also enabling new methods to solve ‘today’s most challenging signal processing problems that are enabled by revolutionary computing capabilities’, the DoD added.

Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by 28 September 2026.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us