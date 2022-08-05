US Army and Navy target improved comms and signal processing

Expedition Technology has received three Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) awards from the US Army and the Office of Naval Research.

Each of these contracts utilises Expedition Technology’s expertise in AI and machine learning to improve communications and signal processing performance in the field.

The current process of scanning large sections of the RF spectrum to automatically characterise emissions by frequency and modulation using libraries and look-up tables is unable to meet performance expectations.

Under the AI/ML for RF Modulation Recognition SBIR umbrella, Expedition Technologies will demonstrate the application of AI and machine learning techniques to signal modulation and recognition to identify threat signals of interest in near real time.

As part of the RF Spectrums Patterns of Life SBIR strand, Expedition will develop an automated system that detects, characterises and learns RF emitter behaviours to identify unexpected behaviour in the field.

And under the Forensic Memory for Self-Cued, Data-Thinning Receivers SBIR topic, the company will develop a forensic memory system to store data samples for further analysis.

The company’s solution will capture and hold the digital representation of the entire spectrum long enough to extract the data associated with detected signals and cue signal processors to perform deeper analysis.