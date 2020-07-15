Digital Battlespace

Ultra continues work on NGSSR

15th July 2020 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems has received a $42.19 million contract modification from the Naval Surface Warfare Center for production of Next Generation Surface Search Radar (NGSSR) systems.

Work will be completed by April 2023, primarily at locations in Wake Forest, North Carolina (85%) and Chantilly, Virginia (14%).

It will ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace