Ukrainian satellite imaging intelligence gains boost from ICEYE constellation

19th August 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Ukraine is obtaining enhanced satellite imaging capabilities. (Photo: ICEYE)

ICEYE is giving the Ukrainian military access to synthetic aperture radar imaging data from its constellation of 21 satellites.

Funds originally raised by the Ukrainian public to buy Bayraktar TB2s have been used instead to acquire synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite imaging capabilities to aid resistance against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Under a contract with the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, announced on 18 August, ICEYE will initially provide the Ukrainian government with SAR imaging from one of its in-orbit satellites.

The value of the deal was undisclosed but the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation stated that it is using $20 million originally crowdfunded in June 2022 to acquire three Bayraktar TB2 UAVs.

Manufacturer Baykar later decided to provide the UAVs free of charge.

The SAR satellite will be operated by ICEYE, which will also provide the Ukrainian military with access to its  21-satellite constellation. 

This will give Ukraine ‘radar satellite imagery on critical locations with a high revisit frequency’, ICEYE noted in a statement.

The Shephard News Team

The Shephard News Team

