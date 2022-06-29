Baykar to gift three TB2 UAVs to Ukraine
Turkish manufacturer Baykar has said it will donate three Bayraktar TB2 MALE UAVs to Ukraine, refusing payment for the production of the aircraft following a crowdfunding campaign.
'Baykar will not accept payment for the TB2s and will send 3 UAVs free of charge to the Ukrainian war front,' it confirmed in a 27 June social media post. 'We ask that raised funds be remitted instead to the struggling people of Ukraine. We are touched by their solidarity and resolve in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.'
The move follows Baykar similarly announcing on 2 June that it would donate a TB2 funded by Lithuania to Ukraine, again at the manufacturer's expense, with monies raised to instead go toward humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, an independence day parade in Djibouti has also revealed the east African country to be a TB2 operator.
On 27 June, Baykar shared a number of images from the parade on social media showing two TB2s with Djibouti national markings being carried on large trucks.
Accompanying the images was a message from Baykar saying: 'We celebrate the 45th independence anniversary of the friendly and brotherly country [Djibouti].'
Prior to the independence day parade, the TB2 order from Djibouti had not been disclosed by industry or government officials.
