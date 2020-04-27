UK to fund Predictive Cyber Analytics competition

The UK’s Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) announced on 27 April that it is supplying almost £1 million ($1.2 million) in funding to develop technology that can predict cyber-attacks.

Three organisations have been awarded funding in Phase 2 of the DASA Predictive Cyber Analytics competition, which will build on the progress made during the first phase.

Rebecca Duncan, the Predictive Cyber Analytics project manager, said: ‘This DASA competition looks to get the UK ahead of these threats and better prepare us against – and even predict – future cyber-attacks.’

At least £450,000 has been awarded to Bristol’s RiskAware which has teamed up with the University of Southampton. Another £240,000 has been provided to decisionLab and DIEM Analytics whilst £250,000 has been received by Gloucestershire-based Montvieux.