UAE receives second GlobalEye

Saab delivered its second GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft for air, maritime and ground surveillance to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 30 September.

The platform blends a new Erieye Extended Range Radar from Saab with a range of additional advanced sensors, installed on the ultra-long range Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft.

‘Completing the second GlobalEye delivery in five months is a testament to Saab’s in-house expertise as aircraft manufacturer, sensor provider and large system integrator,’ claimed Micael Johansson, Saab president and CEO.

At 2019 Dubai Air Show, the UAE announced its plan to buy two GlobalEye AEW aircraft from Saab, in addition to the three aircraft ordered in 2015 (two) and 2017 (one) for a total of $1.55 billion, including additional functionality work requested in 2018.

The first aircraft was ...