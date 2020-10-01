Digital Battlespace
UAE receives second GlobalEye
Saab delivered its second GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft for air, maritime and ground surveillance to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 30 September.
The platform blends a new Erieye Extended Range Radar from Saab with a range of additional advanced sensors, installed on the ultra-long range Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft.
‘Completing the second GlobalEye delivery in five months is a testament to Saab’s in-house expertise as aircraft manufacturer, sensor provider and large system integrator,’ claimed Micael Johansson, Saab president and CEO.
At 2019 Dubai Air Show, the UAE announced its plan to buy two GlobalEye AEW aircraft from Saab, in addition to the three aircraft ordered in 2015 (two) and 2017 (one) for a total of $1.55 billion, including additional functionality work requested in 2018.
The first aircraft was ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Sherpa 6 supports development of future dismounted soldier systems
Sherpa 6 of Littleton, Colorado has received a $24.56 million contract from the US Army to develop a variety of technologies to support R&D; concept ...
-
L3Harris offers full-spectrum SIGINT pod for airborne platforms
L3Harris Technologies on 29 September launched a new airborne SIGINT pod called RASISR (standing for Rapid, Adaptable, Smart, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance). The pod provides ...
-
MoD plans another step towards enhancing UK space capability
UK MoD technology agency Dstl in early October will demonstrate its ability to use a relocatable ground station to task and receive data from multiple ...
-
UAE gains more THAAD radar support from Raytheon
Raytheon is providing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with one prime power unit and five years of support services for two Army/Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance ...
-
PREMIUM: Warfighter burden could be lightened with multipurpose RDC
US company Persistent Systems has released details of a new Android-based Rugged Display and Controller (RDC), which is designed to be linked to the company’s ...
-
Curtiss-Wright moves into tactical communications
Curtiss-Wright is to acquire the stock of Pacific Star Communications (PacStar) in a $400 million cash deal. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 this ...